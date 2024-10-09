Fijians embrace the noble banner blue

The noble banner blue stands as a symbol of hope amid any uncertainty among Fijians as they celebrate their 54th year of independence from colonialism.

A display of commitment to celebrate Fiji Day was evident on individuals from diverse backgrounds who wore a shade of blue to exhibit their spirit of nationalism.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says it is a moment of reflection as we celebrate the milestones that have been achieved through our journey over the centuries.

“The country has been running for so long and 16 years after a different captain … now we want to change the course. It will take some time to bring it back to the course that we have designed.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the government is committed to address the challenges encountered by people.

“While we have had challenges over the last 54 years, Fiji as a country has made significant progress in terms of our position, not only in the Pacific but in the world.”

The excitement is visible among people who celebrate multiculturalism in the country.

As Fijians commemorate the 54th year of independence for the nation, they celebrate with the theme “Heal and Hope” to foster unity for prosperity.