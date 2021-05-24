Fijian troops to head to Solomon Islands

50 Fijian troops will dispatch to the Solomon Islands tomorrow as part of a reinforcing platoon.

The team will be commanded by Major Toni Keve.

The country’s capital Honiara has been wracked with unrest in recent days.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this platoon will be embedded with the Australian Defence Force elements on the ground.

Bainimarama says another 120 troops will remain on standby in Fiji for deployment if needed to help maintain security in Honiara.

“I also wish to take this moment to convey my thoughts and prayers to my brothers and sisters in the Solomon Islands for the turmoil that they are currently experiencing.”

The Solomon Islands government had made a direct request for assistance from the Australian government.

Under the Vuvale Partnership, Prime Minister Bainimarama had spoken with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and expressed support towards the deployment to Honiara.