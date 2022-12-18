Writ of Election to be returned tomorrow

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says the General Election was held in a peaceful and conducive environment.

The Electoral Commission will now retire and calculate the allocation for the 55 seats in the next Parliament.

This as the Fijian Elections Office officially handed over the final national result tally for the 2022 General Election this afternoon.

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says the General Election was held in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the commission members observed several polling venues on 14th December and were pleased with the smooth flow of operations on Election Day.

“We intend to announce the final list of candidates that will enter parliament at 1pm tomorrow followed by our appointment with His Excellency the President at 2pm when we intend to return the Writ for the 2022 General Election.”

Nand says they were also present at the National Result Center observing the result tabulation process.