Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

FijiFirst candidate Inia Seruiratu is impressed with the manner in which the Fijian Elections Office has set up the polling venues.

He says a large number of Fijians reside in Namadi Heights and this morning’s turnout is commendable.

Seruiratu says he waited for about an hour to cast his vote at the Suva Special School in Namadi and the process was simple.

He urges voters to take advantage of the good weather in the Capital City and ensure their voice is heard.

According to the FEO, 885 polling venues will be active today.