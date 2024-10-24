Fiji to host high level WHO meeting

Health Minster Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji will host the World Health Organisation Western Pacific Region’s 76th Regional Committee Meeting next year.

This was endorsed by cabinet at its recent meeting.

The Regional Committee for the Western Pacific is the World Health Organisation’s governing body in the region.

It comprises representatives from the region’s thirty-seven Member States and areas, as well as Associate Members.

The Regional Committee meets every year to formulate policies, provide oversight for regional programmes, hear progress reports, and consider, revise and endorse new initiatives.

It adopts resolutions and makes decisions that guide the work of the Regional Office and country offices for the coming year.

This will be the first occasion where an independent Pacific Island country will be hosting a WHO RCM.