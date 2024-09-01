Fiji takes part in IPEF discussions

A delegation from Fiji led by the Permanent Secretary for Employment Jone Maritino Nemani, took part in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Labour and Network Discussions in Thailand.

The delegation also included Fiji Trades Union Congress president Felix Anthony, officials from the Ministry of Trade, the Office of the Solicitor-General, and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The IPEF Labour and Network Discussions brought together government representatives to discuss labour provisions under the IPEF Supply Chain Agreement, Clean Economy Agreement, and Fair Economy Agreement.

These talks included an exchange of ideas on the technical assistance and capacity-building needs of IPEF partners.

Additionally, the event marked the launch of the inaugural IPEF Labour Network meeting, which provided a platform for dialogue between governments and labour stakeholders.

The meeting also featured a virtual session with employer representatives to share insights from government discussions and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

The IPEF, which comprises 14 diverse partner countries, represents 40 percent of global GDP and 28 percent of global trade in goods and services.

The IPEF Supply Chain Agreement was signed in November 2023 and came into effect in February this year.

Furthermore, the IPEF Clean Economy and Fair Economy Agreements were signed in June and is awaiting entry into force.