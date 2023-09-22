Fiji Police ready to handle threats: Tikoduadua

The Fiji Police Force is prepared to handle any security threat to its officers and the public in a professional manner.

This is the assurance of Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua following the blatant attack at the Totogo Police Station in Suva yesterday.

Tikoduadua says officers are trained to deal with violent and criminal acts and are always prepared to carry out their duties diligently.

“It’s a fine line and a balancing act to try and secure yourselves in as well as trying to secure the people you provide for. We are the disciplined service, the police force is a force. Obviously certain things like this will be expected. Police officers are trained to deal with it.”

Meanwhile a 33-year-old suspect from Raiwai is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital after sustaining injuries and burns during the attack.

He is expected to be released back into police custody once he recovers as investigation continues.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew had also stated that an investigation will be launched into the manner the man was apprehended by some officers.