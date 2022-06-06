Fiji not immune to transnational crime: Serukalou

[Source: Fiji Police / Facebook]

Over 600 cases of transnational crime have been recorded by the Fiji Police Force in the last five years.

This was highlighted by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Maria Serukalou during the Fiji Police Force Outreach Meeting with the Korean Community.

Serukalou says most transnational crime cases involve credit card and black money scams, advanced fraud, visa scams, remitting money overseas, social media scams, and possession of proceeds of crime.

”Fiji’s Risk Assessment National Survey revealed that $113m is laundered annually. The forecast for transnational crime is bitcoin. That is through virtual buying of properties and payment through virtual currency.”

Serukalou says Fiji, like neighboring island countries, is susceptible to challenges that emanate from globalization.

She adds that the force has developed strategies to mitigate the issues emerging from criminal fronts.

Challenges faced by the force include the rapid and vibrant influx of modernization and technology paired with the changing parameters of society.