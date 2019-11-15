Home

News

Fiji Navy celebrates 45th Anniversary

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 6:20 am
The Republic of Fiji Navy conducted a parade in Walu Bay, Suva earlier this week to mark its 45th anniversary. [Source: RFMF]

The Republic of Fiji Navy conducted a parade in Walu Bay, Suva earlier this week to mark its 45th Anniversary.

Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto reviewed the celebration parade.

Naupoto congratulated the Navy for its milestone achievement over the years and also acknowledged members for their commitment and dedication.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the RFMF who have been at the forefront of Fiji’s fight against COVID-19.

The Commander adds that given the uncertainty of the pandemic – it’s critical that the Navy prepares well for the long haul.

Despite the Navy’s commitment in COVID-19 taskings, they were reminded not to lose focus on their core roles which are Search and Rescue, Maritime Surveillance and Law enforcement at sea, Hydrographic surveys and operating the coastal radio station.

The commemoration of the anniversary will conclude on Friday.

