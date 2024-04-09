Fiji Met issues severe thunderstorm alert

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for southeastern parts of Viti Levu.

These areas include Sawakasa, Namalata, Navuakece, Waidina, Naitasiri, Veinuqanamosi,Tabiwai, Deuba,Navua, Suva, Nausori, Buretu and Korovou.

Fiji Met is advising people to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains and to not walk, ride a bike or drive through flooded waters.

People are also urged to unplug computers and appliances and stay indoors away from windows.

People are also advised to keep children and pets indoors and stay vigilant at all times.