Fiji gets $115 million for wind turbine projects

In a groundbreaking initiative to combat climate change and reduce reliance on traditional power sources, American-based company “Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE LTD” is set to invest $55 million USD, or $115 million, in the manufacturing and installation of 27 ultra-modern wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji.

Chief Executive Robert Beam says the investment is part of a Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

Beam says the wind turbines will address the high costs and unreliability associated with diesel generators, solar panels, hydro-dams, and local power grids.

“Our ultramodern wind turbines generate electricity using only 1 mile an hour of wind or more, up to 250 miles an hour. It still produces electricity; our wind turbines can replace those generators and eliminate fuel and maintenance costs for the islanders.”

IPC Energy’s renewable electricity will be accessible to power government stations, ice plants, villages, homes, and businesses in these areas at a low rate with zero fuel and maintenance costs.

The partnership between IPC Energy Limited and the Ministry of Fisheries aligns with the goal of eliminating the high operational costs and unreliability of existing power sources, particularly diesel generators and solar panels.