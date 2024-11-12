Fiji eyes partnerships in technology and renewable energy

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Fiji Government is ready to collaborate with genuine partners to bring cutting-edge technology and investment into Fiji’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali when he met with executives of CHINT Group Company Limited (CHINT) in Shanghai, China.

The discussions focused on potential partnerships and investments in renewable energy, digitalization, and intelligent electric solutions.

CHINT Group, a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, welcomed Ali and the Fiji delegation for discussions on exploring investment partnerships in the renewable energy sector, infrastructure, and digital solutions.



The executives of CHINT expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Fiji, recognizing Fiji’s potential as a gateway to the Pacific market.