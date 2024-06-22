Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade has announced that Fiji’s instrument of accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime was deposited.

The Budapest Convention is the only binding legal framework for prompt international cooperation to criminalize and prosecute cybercrimes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, says this achievement resembles Fiji’s commitment to the fight against cybercrime.

“This landmark achievement reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to ensuring that our people and communities are safe online and that our law enforcement and prosecution authorities have the necessary tools and networks to rapidly investigate and successfully prosecute cyber criminals.”

Kamikamica says that this initiative will also help in granting Fiji access to the 24/7 Network point of contact, which ensures swift international cooperation in cybercrime investigations.

He adds that out of 75 countries, two have signed the Convention, and 18 have been invited to accede.

The Minister says that the ministry acknowledges the support and guidance provided by the Council of Europe and the GLACY program.