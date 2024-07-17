Fiji Corrections and HRADC join forces

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service, and the Fiji Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission held their inaugural meeting yesterday.

The purpose of this meeting was to discuss issues related to the protection and promotion of human rights in the correction services.

Part of the discussion also focused on a draft Memorandum of Understanding to be reviewed to facilitate collaboration and mutual assistance between the two organizations.

Corrections Commissioner, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, says it is important to uphold human rights standards within correctional facilities.



[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Dr Nakarawa adds they ensure that all individuals under their care are treated with dignity and respect.

He also highlighted the various initiatives undertaken to promote transparency, accountability, and adherence to international human rights standards at corrections facilities.

Director Human Rights Commission Fiji, Loukinikini Lewaravu commended the efforts of the FCS in fostering a culture of respect for human rights principles.

Lewaravu reiterated the importance of building strong partnerships with key stakeholders to advance human rights protection across all sectors.

Both parties expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of formalizing their partnership through a signed MOU.

In hindsight, the agreement will serve as a framework for joint activities, information sharing, capacity-building initiatives, and regular consultations to strengthen their collective efforts in promoting human rights and combating discrimination within Fiji.