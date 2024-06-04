Fiji continues to play integral role in AAPTC

[Source: Supplied]

The 12th workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peacekeeping Training Centers in Bangladesh focused on integrating new technologies and strategies, to enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations in diverse and challenging environments

The training held last week was attended by representatives from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The event is supported by Global Peace Operations Initiative and hosted by BIPSOT, a premier institution dedicated to training peacekeepers for United Nations Peace Operations.

The outcomes of the workshop aims to support UN initiatives like Action-for-Peacekeeping and A4P Plus.

During the event, delegates engaged in workshops, seminars, and discussions that will foster greater cooperation and interoperability among the Troop-contributing countries.

The AGM also provided an opportunity to strengthen ties and share knowledge that will benefit peacekeeping efforts worldwide.



As a dedicated member of the AAPTC since its inception in 2010, Fiji has continually contributed to the development and execution of UN peace operations.

The AAPTC provides a critical platform for member nations to collaborate on training, share best practices, and address the complex challenges facing peacekeepers today, including non-traditional security threats and environmental risks.