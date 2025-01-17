Fiji calls for stronger support from IRENA

Fiji is committed to work with International Renewable Energy Agency to support its member countries in achieving energy transition targets.

This commitment was emphasized by Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the 15th IRENA.

Ro Filipe represented Fiji and held a significant bilateral meeting with Francisco La Camera, the Director General of IRENA.

During the meeting he stressed on the importance of amplifying the voice of Pacific Small Island Developing States like Fiji in IRENA and other international forums.

Ro Filipe says these countries face severe threats posed by climate change – such as rising sea levels and increased frequency of cyclones and floods.

To address these challenges, he called for greater access to renewable financing, particularly for solar energy projects and solar water pumps in rural areas, including at schools and health centres.

Director General La Camera and Ro Filipe Tuisawau agreed to collaborate further through financing platforms available through IRENA, such as the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing, the Climate Investment Platform and SIDS Lighthouses Initiative, to support these critical initiatives.