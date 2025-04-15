Fiji and Solomon Islands strengthen regional collaboration

Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele and Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele on the margins of the TROIKA Leaders Meeting in Nadi yesterday.

The meeting highlighted the strong and enduring ties between Fiji and the Solomon Islands, reaffirming the two nations’ shared commitment to advancing regional unity and collaboration.

During the meeting, PM Rabuka warmly welcomed his Melanesian counterpart to Fiji, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet and discuss key areas of mutual interest.

Article continues after advertisement

Discussions also covered the progress of the Fiji–Solomon Islands Security Agreement, with both leaders welcoming the finalization of the draft agreement on the deployment of Fijian security personnel.

The meeting also addressed key regional issues focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of a united Pacific in the face of increasing geopolitical interests in the region.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.