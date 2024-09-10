Fiji Airways invests in new simulators

Fiji Airways has invested around $160m in the expansion of its aviation academy and also new simulators.

Today two new state-of-the-art simulators—CAE 7000XR full flight simulators for the Airbus A350 and ATR-72 aircraft, as well as two new CAE 500XR Fixed Training Devices (FTD) for the Airbus A330 and Boeing 737-Max 8 were officially opened.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen, states that the addition of these new full flight simulators for the A350 and ATR aircraft is a significant step forward for the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

Viljoen says this is a significant milestone in the evolution of the aviation academy as it now will provide all the pilot training and recurrent requirements for all our aircraft types.

He stresses that they are finally fully self-sufficient and today they mark the enhancement of another key step in their game changer strategies.

According to Viljoen this investment does not only enable them to do in-house training but also the academy ranks as one of the best in the pacific.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses Fiji Airways continues to step above high, not only in aviation, but also in its commitment to the people.

Rabuka adds the investment made in this state-of-the-art facility highlights the airline’s dedication to technological advancement, operational excellence, and most importantly, the development of our local talent.