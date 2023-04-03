Fiji Airport declares $175m dividends

Nadi International Airport.

Fiji Airport has announced its annual report, revealing a total of $175 million in dividends declared over the last six years from 2014 to 2019.

Despite the pandemic’s impact on its revenue, the airport has stood strong, according to Alitia Bainivalu, the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Social Services, who presented the report in Parliament.

“However it remained steadfast to resolve and emerged stronger as an organization having a necessity, gained insights, develop strategies and prudently restructured its business model for the future.”

Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Additionally, the airport’s total shareholder equity stands at $448.6 million.

In 2020, Fiji Airports recorded a net operating profit before tax of $1.5 million, demonstrating resilience during the pandemic.