Fight against online harm intensified

[ FilePhoto ]

The Online Safety Commission is stepping up its efforts to combat online harm, prioritizing awareness, support, and accessibility for victims.

Newly appointed Commissioner Filipe Batiwale says they have been actively involved in Working Group 2 of the National Task Force to address pornography, collaborating with stakeholders like the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Save the Children Fiji, and the Department of Information.

He says these partnerships have been critical in delivering digital literacy and awareness programs, as well as specialized support services.

Article continues after advertisement

Batiwale says the commission is in the process of launching a toll-free helpline for online safety-related concerns.

“We have commenced in launching a toll-free helpline, which is currently in progress with negotiations with the major telecommunications providers for online safety-related concerns. This will further enhance accessibility for those in need of immediate assistance.”

Batiwale says he will continue to work closely with the Communications Minister to advise the necessary regulations and legislation to further counter online harm, ensuring that they respond to emerging challenges in the digital space.