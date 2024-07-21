FICAC reaffirms commitment to transparency

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s Acting Deputy Commissioner has reaffirmed FICAC’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

During a meet and greet with the media, Francis Puleiwai says they remain steadfast in their mission to eradicate corruption and promote good governance in the country ensuring that the rule of law prevails and public trust is restored.

She says FICAC officers are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards.

Article continues after advertisement

“As custodians of hope and champions of justice, our officers are required to wear the badge with pride and dignity, to carry out their duties with integrity, and never lose sight of the purpose in which the Commission was established, which was to build a nation where there is no room for corruption, where justice always prevails, and where the people of Fiji can live a life free of corruption.

Puleiwai also stressed on the principle of equality before the law.

“The law is equal for everyone so you will notice that with all the complaints that we receive, irrespective whether you in high positions, or you in grassroots level we all investigate the case based on the mandate that we have if it has to do with the public funds or public officials involved we come in and investigate and we have a standing order that is in place in terms of ensuring that each officers are carrying out their work in accordance to their vision and mission of the commission.”

The Acting Deputy Commissioner adds that significant progress has been made over the past five years in enhancing detection and investigation, prevention and education, and strengthening the institutional framework.