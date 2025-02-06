FICAC officer takes stand in Ravu case

Former Minister Kalaveti Ravu appearing at the Suva Magistrate Court this morning

A Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption officer has taken the stand as a prosecution witness in the case against former Minister Kalaveti Ravu and former Fisheries Regional Manager North, Tekata Toaisi.

Senior Digital Forensic Investigator Aporosa Vuinakelo informed the court about the process involved in gathering digital information to be used as evidence.

In this matter, Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Toaisi is charged with one count of abetting abuse of office.

It is alleged that Ravu and Toaisi interfered in the Ministry’s investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

Vuinakelo told the court that the request for gathering digital evidence came from the investigating officer who was in charge for this case.

Vuinakelo added that the search warrant was obtained under FICAC’s Act, Section 10 (B).

He said that, upon this, evidence was extracted from two witnesses’ digital devices, namely a mobile phone and a laptop.

Vuinakelo stated that evidence was also retrieved from Ravu and Toaisi’s mobile phones, which were seized and submitted to FICAC.

During this process, several threads of Viber messages and emails were obtained as evidence.

However, the defense counsel raised objection to the extraction of these digital evidences.

Former Fisheries Director Neomai Ravitu also took the stand today, where she stated that she received emails regarding this matter.

However, she informed the court that she was not part of the investigation team.

The trial continues.