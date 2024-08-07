FICAC given time to file submission in Vosanibola Case

Former SODELPA Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been given seven days to file the submission for the ruling on no-case-to-answer for former SODELPA Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola.

FICAC had failed to file the submission in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Vosanibola is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, Ovalau in Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

It is alleged that Vosanibola breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 when he claimed travel and accommodation allowances, he was not entitled to.

The court has also extended bail for the former MP.

The matter has been adjourned to August 14th.