FICAC calls for ethical rebirth

[Source: FICAC / Facebook ]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is using the symbolism of Easter to renew calls for a more decisive and united stand against corruption.

According to the Commission, dishonest practices continue to undermine public trust and national progress.

Commissioner Barbara Malimali points out that the themes of resurrection and renewal are not just religious ideals but must inspire institutional and behavioural change.

Article continues after advertisement

[FICAC staff / Source: FICAC Facebook ]

She argues that Easter is a fitting moment for both public servants and citizens to reflect on the moral state of the nation and recommit to integrity-driven governance.

While FICAC’s core work involves investigating misconduct, Malimali states that the Commission also has a duty to build a culture of responsibility.

Each case pursued, she says, reinforces the belief that transformation is possible even in systems long affected by corrupt behaviour.

The Commissioner maintains that accountability must go beyond rhetoric, requiring courage, ethical leadership and the active participation of the public.

She is urging Fijians to see the fight against corruption as a shared responsibility, not just a task for enforcement bodies.

FICAC is calling for a shift in mindset, one that recognises corruption not just as a legal violation but as a moral failure that demands collective correction.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.