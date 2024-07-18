FICAC and FCS partner to enhance transparency

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fiji Corrections Service are working on fostering a more open relationship.

The heads of the two organizations met today to enhance transparency and accountability within the FCS.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both bodies to address pressing issues and collaborate on strategies to combat corruption within the corrections system.

Corrections Commissioner, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says they are finally coming together to address pressing issues that have been affecting the integrity of the corrections service.

The willingness of both organizations to engage in dialogue and cooperation signifies a shared commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring that justice is served effectively.

In light of discussions FICAC and FCS have identified ways to support each other.

These include enhanced training and awareness programs focusing on ethics, integrity, and anti-corruption measures to educate staff members.

They will also look at establishing robust whistleblower protection mechanisms within FCS to encourage reporting of misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Regular audits and monitoring procedures will also be carried out to identify potential red flags or irregularities within the corrections system for prompt action against bribery or collusion.