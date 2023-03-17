FHTA welcomes “No Jab No Job’ revocation

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed government’s announcement to lift the ‘No Jab No Job’ policy.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says having achieved the required immunity levels, this revocation is welcome news.

She says the policy has led to some tourism workers losing their jobs due to the earlier enforcement of this requirement.

Lockington says she expresses the tourism industry’s appreciation for government’s decision and the progressive steps taken to lift the remaining requirements that were initially necessary in balancing the welfare of workers, supporting visitor confidence and ensuring the industry’s recovery.

She says FHTA now looks forward to focusing fully on the challenges at hand to lift its competitive levels and increase productivity and value to the economy.