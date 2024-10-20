FDB and Lands Ministry to improve services

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Fiji Development Bank will be able to assist the Lands Ministry in evaluating critical state and crown land lease information.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Lands Paula Cirikiyasawa during the signing of an agreement between FDB and the Ministry recently.

Cirikiyasawa says that they aim to advance the government’s efforts to make land available for productive purposes, and this MOU is a stepping stone.

The PS of Lands states that this MOU will improve their service delivery and information processing in real-time.

“For now, this MOU will allow free exchange of information, meaning we don’t need to go out into the field or our divisional offices to verify this information. A lot of this information will be shared with us by FDB.”

Cirikiyasawa adds that through this partnership they want to reach out to as many youths as possible to get involved in land development processes.

He states that this is something that they want to encourage the young people to get help them get access to lease and to purchase their own homes rather than going abroad for career progression.

The PS states that this is something that they want to take advantage of and provide this opportunity as a factor of production, as a catalyst of investment to the young generation.

The Ministry of Lands will be entering into similar partnerships with other entities to enhance service delivery.