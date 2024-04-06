FCS personnel urged to persevere

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service personnel are being urged to persevere in their efforts as the financial year approaches its conclusion.

This call to action came during the monthly parade, where Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa emphasized the importance of making sound decisions and exhibiting confidence and conviction in carrying out duties.

Panapasa expressed appreciation for the dedication of all FCS staff during the incident-free Easter long weekend.

Despite the demands of family responsibilities, personnel maintained their commitment to ensuring the welfare of those under the care of the FCS.

Panapasa also took the opportunity to commend the outstanding contributions of the personnel during the two significant events held in Labasa last month.



The Macuata Symposium and the Yellow Ribbon Walk, both major annual gatherings, witnessed substantial participation from various sectors of the community.

Panapasa specifically highlighted the collaborative efforts that went into organizing and executing the events, emphasizing the importance of teamwork on the ground.

She expressed gratitude to the Supervisor North and his team for their meticulous groundwork, as well as to the Director Rehab and his team for their strategic planning.



Panapasa lauded the band members and senior officers for their role in raising public awareness and providing entertainment leading up to the events. She noted that their efforts effectively conveyed the message of the Yellow Ribbon Program to the people of Vanua Levu.

As a token of recognition for their hard work, several personnel were awarded promotions, further underscoring the value placed on their contributions to the FCS mission.