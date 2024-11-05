FCS emphasizes need for access to care

In their most recent outreach effort, the Fiji Cancer Society traveled to various communities, connecting with a total of 498 women.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer, Belinda Chan says that over the course of the initiative, they conducted 338 screenings; including 137 pap smears, and performed 338 physical breast exams.

Chan says that for many of the women, this marked their very first experience with cancer screening, making the outreach not only crucial but deeply impactful in raising awareness and promoting early detection.

“And so, at the Fiji Cancer Society, we see that lives are being risked—not due to lack of concern, but due to lack of access. By reaching these communities, we’ve witnessed the pressing need for care and the disparities many of our women face daily.”

Chan says many women struggle with loss but are reluctant to seek help for cancer, as the pressures of daily life and their responsibilities often overshadow their personal health.

She adds that the Fiji Cancer Society is collaborating with the Ministry of Women to provide targeted support, including pop-up clinics, enhanced health education, and efforts to build a culture where women are empowered to prioritize their health.