FCS committed to improving psychological services

Psychological services play a critical role across the Fiji Corrections Service facilities, beginning the moment an offender enters the system.

Director of Training and Rehabilitation at the Fiji Corrections Service, Superintendent Samisoni Naba, highlighted this at the Fiji Psychological Society Summit.

Naba says psychology is more than just a science; it’s a calling and a commitment to understanding and improving the lives of those around us, including those who end up in trouble with the law.

The FCS Training and Rehabilitation Director says psychology plays a significant role in correctional facilities by addressing the mental health needs of offenders and fostering the overall safety and effectiveness of the system.

“As a correction officer and having served in the Fiji Correctional Service, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of psychology, whether it is through rehabilitation programs, reducing mental health stigma, or equipping individuals with the tools to rebuild their lives.”

Naba states that by addressing inmates’ psychological needs, they can help reduce conflicts, improve inmate behaviour, and create a safer environment for both inmates and staff.

He adds that as professionals, they have a collective responsibility to mentor, guide, and inspire those who will carry forward this legacy.

The FCS director of Training and Rehab says the summit serves as a beacon of fostering dialogue and innovation that will shape the psychology of the future.

In collaboration with the Fiji Psychological Society, the FCS aspires to implement rehabilitation programs aimed at helping inmates reintegrate into society successfully.