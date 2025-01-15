FBC joins UTOF savings scheme

Unit Trust of Fiji Management Limited Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya and FBC Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has partnered with the Unit Trust of Fiji as its 132nd employer in the Employee Investment Scheme.

The agreement was signed between Unit Trust of Fiji Management Limited Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya and FBC Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar.

Sagar highlights FBC is committed to providing its employees with financial security through sustainable investment opportunities.

“One factor that is affecting us, ordinary Fijians, is about the savings scheme. To be honest about it, with the amount of dividend and the interest-free dividend that Union Trust will be offering to the ordinary Fijians, that’s something that we all as responsible employers should be undertaking.”

UTOF has distributed $7.1 million in dividends to its members in the past financial year, showcasing the scheme’s success and reinforcing its appeal to employers.