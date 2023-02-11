FBC Acting CEO gets 40% pay cut

FBC Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit.

The Acting CEO of the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation will get a 40% pay cut compared to the former CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit says Patel will likely serve in this position for at least the next three to six months before the company opens the advertisement for the CEO position.

Amrit says Patel will not be using any company vehicle as both the vehicles that were for the former CEO will be put on tender.

This includes the old vehicle and the newly bought controversial $200,000 vehicle.

“ So basically a 40% reduction in the current contract and also just $1000 a month for his fuel, insurance and upkeep of his vehicle. So no vehicles all vehicles are going to be tendered and 40% cut.”

Patel is the former CEO of Fiji Television and also in recent times was a consultant for the firm, helping in getting the company back to a profitable state.