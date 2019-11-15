Fatigued driver loses control, causes accident

A family from Nausori are lucky to have escaped serious injuries after their vehicle veered off the road and landed in a cassava plantation.

The incident happened at Nakorovou near Yarawa in Serua.

Police say initial information received by its Southern Division traffic officers indicate driver fatigue however this is still subject to investigation.

A woman was taken to the Navua Hospital as she sustained injuries while the driver and two other passengers escaped unharmed.

Police say driver fatigue has been the cause of many road accidents and fatalities and is urging drivers to get adequate rest before taking long trips.