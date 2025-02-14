Fatiaki appointed USP Visitor

Former Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki has been appointed Visitor at the University of the South Pacific for a three-year term [Source: Sunday Isles]

Former Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki has been appointed Visitor at the University of the South Pacific for a three-year term, beginning January 29.

The USP Council at its 98th meeting in Rarotonga, Cook Islands last year appointed Fatiaki, a seasoned legal professional with judicial leadership in the region, spanning over fourty years.

He has served as Chief Justice of Fiji and Nauru and served as a Justice in the Vanuatu Court of Appeal.

His areas of expertise include constitutional law, human rights, and judicial reforms for over four decades, making him a highly respected figure in Pacific jurisprudence.

Fatiaki graduated from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1976.

He was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor in New Zealand in 1977 and in Fiji in1979.

He has received several accolades including the Order of Vanuatu – Badge of Distinction (2019); Vanuatu Meritorious Service Medal (2012); Companion of the Order of Fiji (2004), and The Fiji Civil Service Medal (1995).

A visitor within a university is a superior or a person lawfully appointed for the purpose, who makes formal visits of inspection to the institution.

The role has a ceremonial element, and the visitor may also be called upon to give advice where an institution expresses doubt as to its powers under its charter and statutes.

USP said it is extremely fortunate and honoured that such a renowned legal professional to serve as Visitor at the regional learning institution.

