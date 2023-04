[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is looking for the driver of a motorcycle accident in Taveuni over the weekend.

Police Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the accident killed a 34-year-old female hotel worker on Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man is currently admitted at the Taveuni Hospital.

Bautolu confirmed that the driver fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.