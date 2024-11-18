Families urged to follow visa rules

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh

As 106 spouses and their families prepare to join their partners in Australia under the Family Accompaniment Pilot Scheme, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has issued a clear warning for participants to strictly adhere to visa conditions.

Speaking at the pre-departure briefing today, Singh emphasized the importance of complying with the rules of the Temporary Work PALM Stream visa, which both workers and their families will hold while in Australia.

Singh warned participants that, while the program offers significant benefits, it comes with responsibilities.

“Please do not breach your visa conditions. Because you are our first lot and this is a pilot program. If this is successful, if you can make this a successful one, then there are others who will be able to follow you. If this is a failure, then this can’t stop because it is a trial. So a lot is in your hands.”

Singh also outlined key objectives of the program, including the importance of family unity, cultural integration, and respect for both the Australian community and the laws governing work and residency in the country.

He stresses that the integrity of the program relies heavily on the actions of the initial participants.