Families soak up Easter Monday by the sea

Families and friends made the most of today’s Easter Monday public holiday by enjoying picnics and quality time together at the Nasese Foreshore and My Suva Picnic Park.

The popular Suva spot was filled with laughter, food and fellowship as hundreds of people came out to relax and celebrate the final day of the long Easter weekend.

Picnic mats were spread under shady trees, tents were set up, and children played along the shoreline, creating a vibrant and joyful scene.

Among those at the park was the Christian Life Bible Church from Newtown.

They were wrapping up a three-day Easter retreat for their Sunday school students.

Sunday School Teacher Makereta Namoli said the outing was a time to reflect and renew their faith.

“This marks the end of our retreat and also a moment to reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus. It’s the beginning of a joyous period for us.”

Easter weekend continues to be a time of deep meaning for many, combining solemn remembrance with celebration.

For church groups and families alike, today’s gathering by the sea was the perfect way to end a spiritually fulfilling weekend.

