JahBoy to perform at the 4th Thurston Food and Music Festival

The Thurston Food and Music Festival has become an annual event which grows every year.

The event aims to provide Fijians with a day full of fun activities and entertainment.

This was highlighted by Knox Entertainment Co-Director, Ellana Kalounisiga during the sponsorship signing of the event with Paradise Beverages yesterday.

Kalounisiga says this is the 4th year for the festival and it always comes with something for the whole family.

Co-Director Inoke Kalounisiga better known as Knox says there will also be a live performance by Solomon Island artist Jah Boy at the Music Festival.

“Jah Boy is a household name over the Pacific and over the greater region. This guy is amazing I had the privilege of sharing the stage with a couple of weeks ago in PNG, with him and Justin Wellington. And he is really looking forward to coming here.”

Other artists who will feature at the Music Festival include, Kula Kei Uluivuya, Inside Out, DJ Christonite, Strangers, Bits & Pieces, Vou and Knox.

Meanwhile, Paradise Beverages celebrates its 4th year as major sponsor of Thurston Food and Music festival which will be held on Saturday 28th March 2020.