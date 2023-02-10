Ensuring media freedom is paramount: AG

[File Photo]

The Attorney-General has urged journalists to practice fair and balanced reporting and allow the right of reply to those subjected to significant criticism or allegations of wrongdoing.

Siromi Turaga emphasized this during the launch of Dialogue Fiji’s report and panel discussion of the Fiji Media Industry Development Act 2010.

Turaga says the government is committed to having free, independent, and responsible media, and this is why they have decided to amend the Media Industry Development Act 2010.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

He adds that the government recognizes the media’s role in ensuring the responsible reporting and dissemination of information during the pandemic and also the 2022 General Election.

Turaga is also encouraging robust journalism and journalists can effectively play this role by ensuring that it provides a check on power, gives a voice to the voiceless, and holds those in authority accountable.