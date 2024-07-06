Enhanced teaching quality important: Prasad

Improving teaching quality in schools is crucial for students.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad made the comments while speaking at a social infrastructure program.

Prasad stresses on the importance of education and partnerships with parents to enhance the education system saying it plays a critical role in societal development and a country’s progress.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that in order to establish better education systems, there is a need to ensure the availability of resources.

“We need to improve the quality of teaching and learning in our schools by ensuring that we have the best teachers, the right learning environment, the right curriculum, textbooks, and other resources.”

Prasad stresses the vitality of encouraging partnerships between parents, teachers, communities, development partners, and non-governmental organizations.