Eid in the Car Park celebration today

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is all set to host the FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM’s Eid in the Park today.

Fijians are expected to celebrate Eid in a united manner at the Rups Nine Miles Complex in Nakasi.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says it will have a carnival-like atmosphere and something for people of all ages.

The program will also include Sufi Qawali and Eid card competitions.

“It’s a family-oriented event, so I urge all Fijians to be part of it. It’s going to be a promising event, and so there’s a lot of stalls out there and a lot of varieties of food, and also there’s going to be food sampling from our sponsors as well.”

The event will begin from 10am. to 3pm.