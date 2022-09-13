Students challenged to rediscover pleasure of reading

[Source: Fiji Book Drive]

The Minister for Education is encouraging students to ‘rediscover the simple pleasure of reading a good book’ to improve Fiji’s literacy rate.

Premila Kumar says that living in the age of social media, getting children to read a book is in itself a challenge.

Kumar says the introduction of the new literacy curriculum in schools will help address literacy issues as teachers have been empowered to work with students to encourage reading.

“It is challenging to promote reading when we live in the age of internet and smartphones. When we have Tick Tockers, viral YouTube clips, Facebook chats, tweets, WhatsApp messages. But I want to rediscover the pleasure of reading a good book.”



Kumar says while teachers are responsible for helping students in school settings, parents must also play an active role and encourage their children to read more.

A recent Pacific literacy assessment report released by the Pacific Community (SPC) found that there is a lack of reading with understanding and responding to questions that require critical thinking amongst students.

The findings and recommendations for Fiji have been submitted to the Ministry of Education.