Gavoka adamant about reintroducing mark scaling

[File Photo]

Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka has highlighted his intention of bringing back the scaling of marks for students, which was removed by the previous administration.

Gavoka says removing the scaling exercise places children at a disadvantage compared to their peers worldwide.

He adds that the Ministry of Education is working to reverse the decision that was taken.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister is adamant about implementing other changes to empower and strengthen the education and teaching workforce.