FTRA inducts 900 new teachers

A significant push to fill crucial teaching gaps saw the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority induct close to 900 new educators.

However, Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh stresses that registration alone doesn’t solve the problem.

Singh says the employment of these teachers is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education.

She says the FTRA has been actively engaging with institutions such as the Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific to identify and induct new educators.

“We have genuine shortages in certain discipline areas, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with teacher training institutions. So, that’s the first strategy, and if somebody has resigned or retired and they are willing to come back and save within that category, age-bracket, we are more than happy to re-register them. At the end of the day, we only do registrations. Employment is the Ministry of Education’s responsibility”

Singh highlights that in addition to new registrations, the authority is also re-registering former teachers who had previously resigned or retired but still fall within the eligible age category.

This ongoing initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Fiji by ensuring that schools have access to qualified teaching professionals.

