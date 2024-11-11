Dropouts under ministry’s microscope

[File Photo]

Education Ministry Deputy Secretary Primary/Secondary Timoci Bure says better analysis of school dropout data will identify trends and help them design targeted interventions.

Responding to concerns raised by School Management Association of Fiji president, Govind Singh, he says the ministry is committed to being responsive to the evolving challenges faced by Fijian communities.

Singh had earlier raised concerns about school dropout rates and drugs.

Bure says constructive dialogue with the Ministry is essential for fostering effective educational policies.



[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

He says the Ministry recognizes the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in the education sector and has encouraged open communication to address critical challenges such as school dropouts and drugs.

Bure adds that the data on school dropouts shared in the last parliamentary session reflected a comprehensive five-year analysis.

He adds that it is vital to note that the Education Ministry is actively engaged in implementing strategies to support students at risk of dropping out, as well as to re-engage those who are currently out of school.

He adds that every education system worldwide faces the challenges of student retention and school dropout rates.

Bure says that addressing the issue of early school leavers is particularly complex, especially when some students may be reluctant to pursue formal education.

He asserts that as they strive to improve the education system, it is crucial to engage all stakeholders in constructive conversations that can lead to effective solutions.