Cases of students found with alcohol and cigarettes

Marela House. [File Photo]

There have been reports of students caught with alcohol and cigarettes on school grounds.

This was revealed by Education Minister Premila Kumar, who stated that the Ministry receives cases involving students on a daily basis.

Kumar says this is a worrying trend.

“Students having fights within the classrooms where they bash one another. We also had to address a situation where a child brought some medication tablets to school and he wanted to give those tablets to students. Students bringing in alcohol to school, cigarettes are very common.”

Kumar says this is the type of behaviour that teachers must deal with, and collective action is required.

The Minister is urging parents to take charge of their children’s behaviour and well-being.