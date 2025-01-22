$41M disbursed for school support

The Finance Ministry has so far paid out around $41 million to 203,492 students as Back to School Support for the 2025 school year.

This includes 200,176 students paid in Batch 1 on 10th January and a second batch payment to 3,316 students on Monday.

For all Year 12 students in 2024, the Ministry is awaiting their 2025 enrollment confirmation before the payout is made.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes around 8,313 students.

For those parents who have yet to receive their children’s Back to School Support and are not part of the Year 12 batch, the Ministry of Finance says they have noted issues with their applications.

These include incorrect/unregistered mobile numbers, wrong birth registration numbers or other incorrect/incomplete information in their application forms.

The Ministry adds that around 900 applications have discrepancies.

The Ministry is working with the Ministry of Education to assist these parents, where possible.

Apart from this, it says some schools may not have submitted the applications on time, including late applications by parents.

Parents and guardians are advised to check with the Head of Schools on the status of their applications.