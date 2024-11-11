Drug raids surge, Minister calls for community action

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has revealed that the Police Force conducts over ten to fifteen drug raids weekly, seizing various substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine.

Speaking at a Rotary Club event in Labasa, Tikoduadua stressed that while law enforcement is crucial, addressing the root causes of drug abuse requires a community-led approach.

Tikoduadua says drug abuse is one of most pressing social issues, with its impact on youth now becoming a national emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

“Apart from climate change, this is the biggest scourge that we have in our society. Because the worst part of it is that it’s killing our children. Very young children. I hear that there are cases now in Labasa where parents use their children to peddle drugs. This I thought was only in Suva. I know the use of both green and white drugs is very common throughout the whole of the Fiji group.”

He is calling on civil society organizations to partner with the government in combating the growing drug issue in Fiji.

“Fiji Police Force on average does more than 10-15 raids in a week, confiscating, you know, drugs. Marijuana, white drugs, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine. And I said, I think a week ago, that we cannot continue to do this. This is not the solution to our drug problem. Our drug problem must be addressed at the very roots”

The Rotary Club of Labasa has taken a proactive approach in tackling this issue and are raising both awareness and funds for anti-drug initiatives.