Dr. Nasedra emphasizes ministry's vision for a healthy Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services-Fiji/Facebook]

In a world threatened by multiple crises, from diseases to disasters, conflicts, and climate change, the right to health for all people is more important than ever.

On World Health Day, which is marked every year on April 7, the World Health Organization is urging governments to accelerate action to realize the right to health for everyone, everywhere.

CWM medical superintendent Dr. Luke Nasedra says World Health Day is a good time to think about the Ministry’s goal of keeping Fiji’s population healthy.

Article continues after advertisement

It is a good time to reflect on the vision of the Ministry, which is a healthy population for Fiji. I think that’s something the Ministry is trying its best to do in terms of public health and services in all the health facilities in Fiji.

He adds that the Health Minister and the Permanent Secretary have been advocating for good health and striving towards the goals of the ministry aligned with the global health goals of the World Health Organization.

The theme for 2024 World Health Day is “My health, my right.”

According to the WHO this year’s theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere, to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.