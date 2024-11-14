DPP to issue summons against Fiji Airways

The Director of Public Prosecutions PP today told the Nadi Magistrates Court that they intend to file summons against Fiji Airways.

This is in relation to the case against former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and three other individuals charged with unlawful carriage of a firearm on an aircraft.

They highlighted that the CID has reportedly faced challenges in obtaining statements from the airline, which has delayed the investigation process.

Also, the DPP has filed a few disclosures today with the rest to be filed before February 25th, 2025.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who served as the Attorney General in Fiji under the previous government, is facing a total of 44 charges.

These include 11 counts each of unlawful carriage of a firearm on an aircraft, receiving a corrupt benefit, breach of trust by a person employed in the public service, and abuse of office.

The former minister is accused of using his position to unlawfully transport firearms and accept corrupt benefits.

Alongside Sayed-Khaiyum, three others are facing charges, including former Fiji Airways customer services officer Shaenaz Voss and general manager safety, security and quality Sharun Ali.

Voss is charged with three counts of giving a corrupt benefit, while Ali faces 11 counts of the same offense.

In addition, Voss, Ali, and the airline Fiji Link are charged with multiple offenses, including five counts of failing to report security occurrences and three counts of breaching airline security regulations.

Sayed-Khaiyum, the first accused, was absent from today’s proceedings as he was in Suva attending a separate case.

The case will be called again on the 21st of February next year.